HPE Networking
What a team.

What a season. What a win. Cheers to our partners at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, 2026 FIA Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions!

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What a team.
Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup.

HPE Networking
Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup

HPE returns to the 2027 Ryder Cup with a Self-Driving Network built for golf's biggest stage.

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Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup.
Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup.
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2026 Magic Quadrant™
Furthest in vision. Highest in execution.

HPE is positioned furthest in "Completeness of Vision" and highest for "Ability to Execute" in the 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure by Gartner® for the fifth consecutive time.

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Always built for what’s next.

HPE Cray Supercomputing
Always built for what’s next

A supercomputer worthy of a coin. A legacy that’s only just begun. What will HPE Cray Supercomputing do next?

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Always built for what’s next.
Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup.
Magic quadrant background.
Always built for what’s next.

HPE spotlights cybersecurity awareness month

Join our journey
Two people are engaged in a discussion while observing multiple digital screens displaying data and analytics in a control room setting.

Securing tomorrow by preparing now

Protect growth. Secure tomorrow. Strengthen agentic AI safeguards, close AI-discovered software flaws, and accelerate PQC readiness—now. 

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News and insights

  • Two racing drivers celebrate a championship victory, smiling and cheering in front of a crowd.
    Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and driver Kimi Antonelli win both the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships with support from HPE
    View the blog
  • How Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team uses 7 billion data points per race
    How Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team uses 7 billion data points per race
    Watch the podcast
  • HPE and Miami HEAT transform the Kaseya Center fan experience with an AI-native, self-driving network
    HPE and Miami HEAT transform the Kaseya Center fan experience with an AI-native, self-driving network
    View the press release
  • Introducing HPE ProLiant Gen13: reliability redefined for AI-era workloads. Built-in security, intelligent operations, and optimized performance for enterprise.
    HPE accelerates enterprise AI innovation with next-generation AMD CPU-powered servers
    View the press release
  • HPE named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services.
    HPE named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Infrastructure Platform Consumption Services.
    View the press release
  • DNEG scales creative visual effects and animation workflows with HPE servers and financial services.
    DNEG scales creative visual effects and animation workflows with HPE servers and financial services
    View the press release
  • HPE reports record fiscal 2026 third quarter results.
    HPE reports record Q3 FY26 results with broad-based demand strength across the portfolio
    View the press release
  • HPE and Oracle deepen networking collaboration to accelerate gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure
    HPE and Oracle deepen networking collaboration to accelerate gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure
    View the press release
  • The Ability to Execute. The Completeness of Vision. A Leader, again.
    The Ability to Execute. The Completeness of Vision. A Leader, again.
    View the press release
  • Modernizing the network for what’s next: HPE is a Leader in Network Consulting Services 2026, according to the IDC MarketScape.
    Modernizing the network for what’s next: HPE is a Leader in Network Consulting Services 2026, according to the IDC MarketScape
    View the blog post
  • HPE Living Progress Report: AI growth raises the stakes for efficient, secure, responsible infrastructure.
    HPE Living Progress Report: AI growth raises the stakes for efficient, secure, responsible infrastructure
    View the press release
Explore more news

Own your AI economics

Rent capacity from a public cloud and they decide what you can run, where, and at what cost. Run AI on HPE Private Cloud AI and every decision is yours.

Let agents act. Keep control.

Every agent action runs on your infrastructure, checked against policy and logged.

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Making AI an asset, not an expense

How enterprises turn AI spend into lasting value.

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The new economics of enterprise AI

As enterprise AI shifts from isolated experiments to becoming foundational infrastructure, companies need to focus on efficiency, not just consumption.

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They handle the driving. We handle the network.

From the factory to the track, our AI-driven systems are making split-second decisions—adapting, optimizing, and acting without delay..

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Operate everywhere as one.

AI, data, and applications are everywhere. A unified hybrid cloud foundation brings them together, so complexity doesn't get in the way of progress.

One model everywhere.

Different environments. One operating experience.

Inside the platform

Operations that think for you.

The best problems are solved before anyone notices them.

See AI-driven operations

AI that delivers.

Most AI never makes it beyond experimentation. Real impact comes from systems designed to operate reliably, scale confidently, and deliver outcomes in production.

Proven before deployed.

Move faster with validated architectures built for production.

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Designed to act.

The future of AI isn't just answering. It's deciding and doing.

See AIOps in action

Built for impact. Proven at scale.

How leading enterprises are transforming operations with AI—delivering measurable results across their business.

Inter Miami CF

Pushes the boundaries of fan experiences by architecting a foundation for interaction, connection, and entertainment—all built on HPE Networking.

Read the case study

Siemens Energy

Applies AI to solve the energy and engineering challenges of tomorrow with the full HPE stack across edge, compute, cloud, storage, and networking.

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Vultr

Leverages HPE Networking to build an open and massive AI cloud for enterprise that scales globally in real time without bottlenecks.

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See all customer stories

Inside the AI era.

Go deeper into the ideas shaping the AI era. Stream keynote sessions, customer stories, and technical deep dives from HPE Discover.

Step inside Discover

Explore the HPE portfolio

Supercomputing.

Supercomputing

Empower world-changing innovation and discovery in the Exascale era and beyond, with faster time-to-results and accelerated AI with supercomputing products.

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Software.

Software

One unified control plane for AI and enterprise workloads, wherever they run.

Explore HPE Software
Networking.

Networking

Capture, secure and transport data to users and applications from edge to cloud with HPE Networking products.

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Compute.

Compute

Accelerate innovation from edge to cloud with workload-optimized compute for today's data-first, hybrid world.

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Storage.

Storage

Store, protect, and manage data across distributed environments.

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Services.

Services

Plan, implement, and optimize your environment with end-to-end services.

Explore HPE Services