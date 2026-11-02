HPE Networking What a team.
What a season. What a win. Cheers to our partners at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, 2026 FIA Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions!
HPE Networking Teeing up the future of Ryder Cup
HPE returns to the 2027 Ryder Cup with a Self-Driving Network built for golf's biggest stage.
2026 Magic Quadrant™ Furthest in vision. Highest in execution.
HPE is positioned furthest in "Completeness of Vision" and highest for "Ability to Execute" in the 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure by Gartner® for the fifth consecutive time.
HPE Cray Supercomputing Always built for what’s next
A supercomputer worthy of a coin. A legacy that’s only just begun. What will HPE Cray Supercomputing do next?
Securing tomorrow by preparing now
Protect growth. Secure tomorrow. Strengthen agentic AI safeguards, close AI-discovered software flaws, and accelerate PQC readiness—now.
News and insights
Own your AI economics
Rent capacity from a public cloud and they decide what you can run, where, and at what cost. Run AI on HPE Private Cloud AI and every decision is yours.
Let agents act. Keep control.
Every agent action runs on your infrastructure, checked against policy and logged.
Making AI an asset, not an expense
How enterprises turn AI spend into lasting value.
The new economics of enterprise AI
As enterprise AI shifts from isolated experiments to becoming foundational infrastructure, companies need to focus on efficiency, not just consumption.
They handle the driving. We handle the network.
From the factory to the track, our AI-driven systems are making split-second decisions—adapting, optimizing, and acting without delay..
Operate everywhere as one.
AI, data, and applications are everywhere. A unified hybrid cloud foundation brings them together, so complexity doesn't get in the way of progress.
Operations that think for you.
The best problems are solved before anyone notices them.
AI that delivers.
Most AI never makes it beyond experimentation. Real impact comes from systems designed to operate reliably, scale confidently, and deliver outcomes in production.
Proven before deployed.
Move faster with validated architectures built for production.
Designed to act.
The future of AI isn't just answering. It's deciding and doing.
Built for impact. Proven at scale.
How leading enterprises are transforming operations with AI—delivering measurable results across their business.
Inter Miami CF
Pushes the boundaries of fan experiences by architecting a foundation for interaction, connection, and entertainment—all built on HPE Networking.
Siemens Energy
Applies AI to solve the energy and engineering challenges of tomorrow with the full HPE stack across edge, compute, cloud, storage, and networking.
Inside the AI era.
Go deeper into the ideas shaping the AI era. Stream keynote sessions, customer stories, and technical deep dives from HPE Discover.
Explore the HPE portfolio
Supercomputing
Empower world-changing innovation and discovery in the Exascale era and beyond, with faster time-to-results and accelerated AI with supercomputing products.
Software
One unified control plane for AI and enterprise workloads, wherever they run.
Networking
Capture, secure and transport data to users and applications from edge to cloud with HPE Networking products.
Compute
Accelerate innovation from edge to cloud with workload-optimized compute for today's data-first, hybrid world.
Services
Plan, implement, and optimize your environment with end-to-end services.